On Saturday the Students for Global Connections hosted their annual Worldwide Showcase in the Student Union Building, Allen Theatre.
The worldwide showcase is meant to be an integration and celebration of the talent, culture and diversity within students at Texas Tech.
“We have performers from across cultures to represent the diversity here at TTU,” Yufei Wu, a fourth-year human development and family science student from Chengdu, China, said. “So, there’s singing dancing, instruments, some martial arts. We do this every year, and this is a nonprofit, we never charge an admission fee. It’s for people, not only just the Texas Tech community, but the greater Lubbock community to be involved in and to see and to get to know each other a little bit better.”
Wu said this is her third year volunteering at the worldwide showcase and even within the past year they have found there to be much more engagement from the Lubbock community in their show.
Above all, Wu said the goals of their organization are to highlight the talent that Tech has as well as to spotlight the beauty within other cultures.
“This is honestly really special for me because I really like sharing my culture in general,” Sonum Arora, a performer with Tech Kahaani and a third-year mechanical engineering student from Houston, said. “So, like, especially in an area that doesn't have much South Asian representation, it's a good opportunity to show people, this is what our culture is, and this is what we are.”
Initially, Arora said she auditioned because she wanted to be a part of something that would keep her in touch with her culture and she met many great people through the organization.
“I've been exposed to a lot of different aspects of culture that, you know, I don't get to see,” Dr. Beth Mckinney a professor of academic and creative writing at Tech and a judge for the showcase, said. “Even having some of the people involved in my classes, you know, your freshman English doesn't necessarily give them a chance to show me this kind of creativity. So, I'm just getting to learn a lot and see a lot of what the student body here at Texas Tech can do besides just what I see in classroom.”
Mckinney said this is her first year judging the showcase and that she has loved the experience and the cultures that she has been able to expose herself to.
The opportunity at the showcase Mckinney said is plentiful for all students regardless of who they are and where they are from and is a fantastic learning experience.
“I hope that this shows students that there are really great organizations that they can get involved in here at Texas Tech,” Mckinney said. “Everybody is looking for that thing to do besides just classes to give themselves that college experience, so I think this is showing a really great variety of what's out there. And also, just to be inspired by the cultures and where they come from, regardless of where that is, whether that's you know, close to Texas Tech or far away, there is still a lot of value in that and expressing that should be an important part of who they are.”
The showcase included cultures from all over the world and organizations across the university including akankshadevulapally, the Arabic student language organization, Sadhana Adivi, the Latin dance club, Tech Kahaani, grupatempa samba, the Nepal student association, Mei Gill and the Sri Lankan student association.
The worldwide showcase is open to all students and all cultures in celebration of who they are and where they come from.
“I want people to see the beauty of our culture, because sometimes it can be demonized by other people,” Arora said. “And I think this is just like a good opportunity to show people that like, you know, our culture is beautiful, and it's not something to hate.”
