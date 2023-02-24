A statue of a young man stands tall on the corner of 19th and university; the young man can be seen carrying a set of books with ‘Justice for All’ inscribed on the top. The statue is of Timothy Brian Cole symbolizing Cole’s story of inequity and perseverance.
On the evening of March 24, 1985, Michele Murray Mallin, a Texas Tech student, could be seen parked in a church lot across from her dormitory. According to a report given by the Innocence Project, an African American male approached Mallin's car initially inquiring about jumper cables. Shortly after, the encounter escalated as the male pulled out a knife and got into the driver’s seat. He then drove the car to a vacant field where he proceeded to rape Mallin. Returning to campus, the male left on foot taking some of Mallin’s belongings. Mallin filed a police report.
Cole at the time of the incident was studying at home; his brother was hosting a card game the same night at the house.
When the investigation opened, Mallin gave detail of an African American male who wore sandals and yellow shirt smoking cigarettes through the night. Originally police believed Mallin was a victim of the “Tech Rapist” who had been suspected in four other acts.
Two weeks after the attack on Mallin, a detective spoke with Cole outside of a local pizza shop. While the details of the conversation could not be found, it was after this encounter that Cole became a suspect. The detective followed the 26-year-old army veteran to his house where she proceeded to take his polaroid photo.
Mallin was eventually shown a lineup of six photos: five were side-profile mug shots, only one was a polaroid of a young-man facing the camera.
Mallin identified Cole as the attacker, and he was charged with aggravated sexual assault.
The prosecution provided evidence from a serology test that concluded both Cole and Mallin had type A blood. Furthermore, pubic hair found in the victim's underwear had similar characteristics to Cole’s, though the analyst could not make a definite statement.
The defense provided Cole’s alibi that night in addition to medical records indicating Cole’s asthma. Moreover, the judge did not allow evidence before the jury that showed Cole’s fingerprints did not match the one’s found in the vehicle and bring to light a similar attack had occurred one month prior to the assault Cole was charged for.
Cole was sentenced to 25 years.
During his time in prison, Cole attempted to appeal the charges, but they were denied. Though a prisoner by the name of Jerry Wayne Johnson, who was serving a 99-year sentence for two other sexual assaults, later wrote to prosecutors confessing to the crime Cole was charged with.
Johnsons letters were not acknowledged, and Cole died in 1999 without knowledge of Johnson’s confession.
Letters from Johnson were sent again despite Cole’s death. The innocence project then heard of Johnson’s confession and worked to clear Cole’s name through DNA testing of the semen.
As of March 1, 2010, Cole was exonerated under Gov. Rick Perry. Moreover, the Timothy Cole Act was passed in Texas, amongst other tools, providing $80,000 compensation for each year served under a wrongful conviction.
