The Texas Tech Pom Squad will bring home gold after representing the US National Jazz team at ICU World Competition.
The Tech Pom Squad competed in Orlando, Florida topped Mexico who earned silver.
World Champs! 🔴🌎⚫️Congrats @ttupom on winning gold and representing the US National Jazz team at the ICU World Competition! pic.twitter.com/SAdQDwnFea— Texas Tech University (@TexasTech) April 22, 2022
Over 60 countries competed in the ICU World competition and this win comes after the Pom Squad was the NDA National Champions Division 1A Jazz in 2017, 2018 and 2021.
