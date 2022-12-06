Texas Tech football is slated to face off against Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl at 8 p.m Dec. 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Tech Athletics is encouraging the public to purchase tickets through the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office in order for the university to receive credit towards its ticket allotment.
Students interested in purchasing tickets can do so when they go on sale at 8:30 a.m Dec. 7 at the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office. Student tickets will be sold for $50/each and a valid Tech student ID will be required for students to purchase tickets through the ticket office.
Spectators are also able to purchase tickets directly from the TaxAct Texas Bowl website. Fans who are unable to attend the game can also keep up with the Red Raiders through ESPN’s national television coverage of the game.
The Red Raiders’ appearance in the Texas Bowl is their fifth in program history, according to Tech Athletics.
