Two Red Raiders earned spots on the All-Big 12 teams and 15 others received honorable mention nods in the conference's end-of-season football awards Wednesday. Senior outside linebacker Tyree Wilson highlighted the group with a selection to the All-Big 12 first team, with senior defensive back Malik Dunlap appearing on the second team.
Wilson posted all-conference statistics despite missing the final two games of the season; his 14 tackles-for-loss led the Big 12, while his seven total sacks were tied for second with Kansas' Lonnie Phelps, according to Big 12 stats. Wilson also received votes for Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the year.
Wilson declared for the 2023 NFL Draft exactly one week ago, and is a projected first-round pick among numerous media outlets. Wilson will also miss the Red Raiders' bowl game to prepare for the draft.
Dunlap led the Big 12 in pass breakups with 11, including a season-high four on the road against his former school, N.C. State. He also recorded his first career interception against West Virginia Oct. 22, according to Tech Athletics.
Aside from Wilson, three Red Raiders received at least one vote for the player of the year awards: senior kicker Trey Wolff for Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year, freshman defensive lineman Jospeh Adedire for Defensive Freshman of the Year and redshirt freshman Behren Morton for Offensive Freshman of the Year.
