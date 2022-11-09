Texas Tech volleyball dropped its seventh consecutive match to the Oklahoma Sooners on Nov. 9 at the McCasland Field House in Norman, Okla. The Red Raiders now stand at eighth place in the Big 12.
Tech started in an early hole, losing the first two sets and struggling to match the efficiency of the Sooners.
The end of the match saw an unsuccessful rally by the Red Raiders, who won the third and fourth set but failed to procure the fifth set. The fifth set was highlighted by an early 4-0 run by the Sooners that Tech couldn't dig out of.
With the loss, Tech is guaranteed to sustain a losing record in Big 12 play.
In terms of Big 12 standings, the Red Raiders are now positioned at eighth in conference. Only Kansas State sits below Tech in the rankings.
Despite the result, Tech saw a season-high performance from senior outside hitter Reagan Cooper, who amounted 25 kills. As well, senior outside hitter Kenna Sauer provided another double-double.
Oklahoma was led by freshman outside hitter Taylor Preston, who had 23 kills on the match. As well, sophomore outside hitter Megan Wilson tacked on 20 kills.
Tech will now look ahead to a road trip to Ames for a rematch against Iowa State on Nov. 12.
