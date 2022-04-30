Texas Tech softball was sweeped by the University of Texas after losing both games in the double header Saturday April 30. After the sweep, Tech falls to 22-26 on the year, losing four of the six Big 12 series.
In the first game of the double header, the Red Raiders were run-ruled 11-1 to lose the series against the Longhorns. In the loss, Tech sent four different pitchers to the circle.
Freshman Maddie Kuehl started the game, her second start and tenth appearance of the season. In her start, she lasted just two thirds of an inning, allowing one run on three hits and a walk. After pitching two outs, head coach Sami Ward replaced her with freshman Erna Carlin.
Carlin came into the game in the first inning with two outs, but would not record an out before she was pulled. Carlin allowed four runs on two hits, walking two batters as well. According to Tech Athletics, Carlin‘s ERA jumped to 5.10 after facing four batters.
Senior Morgan Hornback replaced Carlin in the first and would go on to pitch 2.2 innings, the most of the four pitchers. In her 2.2 innings, Hornback faced 14 batters and allowed five runs on five hits, striking out three batters.
The final pitcher that made an appearance in the five inning game was freshman Ranci Willis who came in after Hornback was pulled. Willis pitched the rest of the game for the Red Raiders and pitched 1.2 innings, allowing one run and one hit.
In the batter's box in the first game, the Red Raiders recorded three hits, all three from different players.
Sophomore RIley Love recorded one of the three hits for the Red Raiders, going 1-2 at the plate with a strikeout. Senior Peyton Blythe recorded a hit as well, while also batting in the only run of the game.
In the second game of the double header and final game of the series, the Red Raiders lost 7-6 in a seven inning game. Despite sophomore Abbie Orrick’s home run in the bottom of the seventh, Tech could not pull the comeback.
Sophomore Olivia Rains started the game for the Red Raiders, her second appearance of the series, and went five innings. Rains allowed four runs on eight hits, striking out one. Rains was credited with the loss and pushed her record to 1-8 on the season.
Junior Kendall Fritz relieved Rains to begin the sixth and pitched the rest of the game for the Red Raiders. Fritz allowed three runs, with only one of them being earned. After her appearance, Fritz leads the team in ERA at 2.89, according to Tech Athletics.
On offense, Tech turned it around and recorded eight hits in the seven inning game.
Sophomore Abbie Orrick went 1-4 at the plate, but hit a three run home run in the bottom of the seventh to get Tech within one run of the Longhorns. After the home run in the final game against Texas, Orrick is tied with sophomore Arriana Villa with the most home runs in the team with six.
Fifth-year Maddie Westmoreland recorded the most hits in the final game against the Longhorns, going 3-4 at the plate with a home run and two RBIs. Westmoreland bumped her batting average up to .267, according to Tech Athletics,
With the Texas series over, Tech will play in the BIg 12 tournament and fight for a chance to make it to the college world series. The Big 12 tournament will start on May 13 and will be streamed on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.