A project spearheaded by Texas Tech horticulture professor, Alicia Thomas includes the development of at-home Horticultural Therapy Kits. The kits contain an indoor plant, along with the necessary implements and materials needed to maintain it. The kit also includes links to instructional videos and surveys. The information collected from these surveys is used to further inform Thomas’ research on horticultural therapy.
Thomas has developed two different kit types: the Bonsai kit and the Succulent Propagation kit. Both are designed specifically for either retired or active military members in the Lubbock area.
The Bonsai kit comes with one of three species of woody shrub: Texas Sage, Common Boxwood or Yaupon Holly. The kit involves pruning and shaping the plant to create a miniaturized replica of a tree.
The Succulent Propagation kit, which will be deployed later in 2023, comes with a specimen of Sansevieria trifasciata, or the Snake Plant, and utilizes its ability to asexually reproduce to instruct users on the technique of propagating a plant using only cuttings such as leaves, stems, or roots.
Both plants were chosen for their portability, resilience and convenience to maintain.
Beside the calming and therapeutic benefits, Thomas believes these kits can offer a low-stakes method of practicing useful skills which can then be applied in other areas of life.
“With plants, if it dies, there's not a whole lot of repercussions from it, right? So if somebody is struggling with completing a set of steps, or just showing up on time or taking care of things, it can be a very basic way of learning to take care of logistics,” Thomas said. “There's also a lot of the vocational aspects of it. They can learn a skill and then be able to transfer that skill to many sets of jobs.”
