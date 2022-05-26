Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team has officially announced the signing of 6-foot-7 wing Elijah Fisher, a Toronto, Canada native that earned five-star prospect ratings from ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.
Fisher will join the Red Raiders next season instead of playing his senior season at Crestwood Academy, where he’s competed on the varsity level since sixth grade, according to Tech Athletics.
Of Tech’s eight 2022-23 signees, Fisher and Utah Valley transfer Fardaws Aimaq are the only international commits, both hailing from Canada. Just a day prior to Fisher’s signing, Aimaq withdrew from the NBA Draft process.
Before averaging 28 points and 13 rebounds during his junior season, Fisher helped the Canadian national team win bronze last summer at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup.
According to 247Sports, Fisher was the No. 20 prospect in the class of 2023 and is Tech’s highest rated commitment of all time.
Fisher ultimately decided against joining programs such as Kentucky and Kansas to play under head coach Mark Adams after the Red Raiders reached the Sweet 16 and posted a 27-10 overall record in Adams’ first season.
