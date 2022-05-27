Texas Tech lost its first game of the double-elimination 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship, falling to Oklahoma 6-3 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Red Raiders mustered a total three hits for three runs as they couldn't overcome OU starter Jake Bennett's performance on the mound.
In the top of the second inning, the Sooners got on the board first with a three-run home run off the bat of second baseman Jackson Nicklaus. The long ball was reminiscent of Morris' first surrendered home run of the season (also in Globe Life Field), as the ball sailed just over 326' sign in right field.
Junior right-handed pitcher Andrew Morris issued a four-pitch walk to following batter, but settled in to retire the next 10 Oklahoma batters. He put himself into trouble with two outs in the seventh, hitting designated hitter Brett Squires and walking left fielder Kendall Pettis to end his night after 102 pitches.
Junior left-handed pitcher Garrett Crowley relieved Morris with two on and two outs, but proceeded to load the bases on an infield single and surrendered a two-run single to shortstop Peyton Graham with Morris being responsible for both runs.
Morris ultimately finished with five hits, five earned runs and eight strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work. He was credited with the loss, dropping him to 7-2 on the season.
The Tech offense was shut down for the majority of the night by OU starter Jake Bennett, who finished with a career-high 12 strikeouts while surrendering two hits, according to Sooner Sports.
Bennett also threw four shutout innings to end his most recent start against the Red Raiders in Lubbock on May 19.
Tech head coach Tim Tadlock praised Bennett's performance and OU head coach Skip Johnson's development of his pitcher after the game. He added that the Red Raiders' performance at the plate didn't help their results either.
"It starts with Skip," Tadlock said. "You take a guy like (Bennett) he's top five in the league in probably every category, you could see the kid's come a long way.
"Bennett was ahead in the count today and some of that was our doing. Swinging at some balls may have helped him a hair early and we never got the pitch count where we needed to get it," he added.
Both hits as well as the lone run Bennett surrendered came in the bottom of the third inning.
Freshman catcher Hudson White led off with a single and proceeded to steal second the next at-bat. A groundout advanced him to third and sophomore center fielder Dillon Carter brought him home with a sacrifice fly for Tech's lone run. Senior left fielder Easton Murrell's two-out single provided the only other hit of the night for the Red Raiders
For Carter, the RBI marked his 20th of the year and third of the tournament, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders wouldn't score again until there was one out in the ninth, when senior shortstop Kurt Wilson drilled a two-run home run off OU reliever Trevin Michael to the second deck in left field to cut the deficit to three. The long ball, Wilson's 14th of the year, was tracked at 435 feet.
Pinch hitter Zac Vooletich added an infield single the following at-bat but that would be it for the Red Raiders, as they dropped their fourth game against Oklahoma this season.
The loss pushed Tech into a rematch of their first round contest against Kansas State, which the Red Raiders took 5-3. The elimination game is set for 7 p.m.
Tadlock said any postseason game comes with the opportunity to improve on various aspects of the game.
"Any time you get an opportunity to play this time of year, is an opportunity for guys to get better and work on their craft," Tadlock said. "Really at this time of the year you've got to be good mentally and physically and they were better than us today."
