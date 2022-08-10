As the City of Lubbock Public Health Departments continues to see a local rise in COVID-19 cases, Texas Tech continues to take precautions for its students and faculty.
According to the Office of Communications and Marketing, Tech will be offering vaccinations on August 17, 22 and 23 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Holden Hall room 150. COVID-19 primary series and boosters are free for everyone, along with HPV and meningitis depending on insurance.
Appointments are not required to get the vaccine.
In conjunction with United Supermarkets, we are offering COVID-19 vaccines at the OneStop in Room 150 of Holden Hall.Vaccines will be available from 9am-1pm on Aug. 13, 15, 17, 22 & 23.Appointments are not required.https://t.co/UAI8njq5bP pic.twitter.com/cXUYONmick— Texas Tech University (@TexasTech) August 11, 2022
Students who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 should take a test at home, or ask their Community Advisor for one if they are living on-campus, according go the Office of Communications and Marketing. Students may also be tested on-campus at a testing site or with Student Health Services.
Faculty and staff who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 should take a test at home or visit their primary cate physician, They can also make an appointment at the Texas Tech Physicians Family Medicine Faculty/Staff Clinic, located in the Student Wellness Center.
COVID-19 vaccinations are not mandated, but Tech recommends all students be vaccinated. Face masks are also strongly encouraged in indoor settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.