The Tech Health Sciences Center hosted its annual ‘Disaster Day Simulation’ at the American Windmill Museum, offering a chance for students to participate in real-world scenarios. Many professional teams were spread out across the museum with patients played by School of Performing Arts students, replicating mass casualty scenarios.
Twin level 2 School of Nursing students, Abigail and Avery Ricki of Brentwood, California are working towards graduating with a bachelor's in nursing and becoming E.R. nurses.
“Our role as nurses was to triage patients as well as to get some background on how to transfer patients, communications with the interprofessional team like Occupational and Physical therapy,” Abigail Ricki said.
“In general this has taught me how to deal with high-intensity situations, and how important it is to stay calm while maintaining communication and safety.”
“It was important to work with our team members in a high-intensity situation,” Avery Ricki said. “These might be situations that don’t normally occur, so you can forget the accurate training needed in them. You know your role as a nurse but you know what other team members you can rely on.”
Fellow level 2 School of Nursing student, Esperance Ndri of Pflugerville said that in the simulation, they get experiences they normally don’t in a standardized classroom.
“We got to practice CPR and transferring, which in nursing school they don’t teach us how to transfer. Physical and Occupational therapists, on the other hand, are masters in that so working all together helps cover those gaps between specific people,” Ndri said. “We get to see test questions of these scenarios all the time but don’t physically see them all the time”
“I feel like with each profession you realize everyone’s strengths and weaknesses, so you can fill in someone’s weaknesses. It really helped me when I was in clinicals to be able to know what a physical therapist's scope of practice was versus what a nurse's scope of practice was,” third-year occupational therapy student Schola Gomes from Fort Worth said. “It gives you that confidence of what you are working toward.”
While the event was mandatory for many of the students it also counted as their interprofessional education credit, needed for their degree plans.
As for professionals, they served as facilitators of smaller groups moving with them through the stations and watching their progress as a team, said Registered Dietician Christie Hust. It was imperative the professionals be there if the team hit a roadblock to help them because the reality of the medical field is that not everything goes as it should and those of different professions help when problems arise.
Hust also emphasized that in this setting all medical professionals have a role and are needed in some aspect or another, to ensure patients receive the best and timeliest care possible.
“A lot of people associate a registered dietitian with someone who just handles food but in this setting, it's important that while I might not be able to secure a splint, I can take vitals and get history so that if there is a big wound the other professions can focus on applying as much care to that as possible,” Hust said.
“The simulation gives students the chance to not only put team steps into practice but develop their leadership skills. If someone like an EMT is better at lifting, for example, they can rise up and help coach the others into becoming sufficient in that skillset.”
Director of the IPE office, Renee Bogshutz, helps make the entire event a reality, which is not easy with hundreds of students and many different departments/community collaborators moving all at once. This simulation was the 3rd ‘Disaster Day’ in Lubbock, which requires about a full year’s setup.
“We have to plan 3 stations; triage where students practice assessing wounds of patients following the event, emergency transport where CPR needs to be given to mannequins and transported in and out of an Ambus, and the other station is transport where students prepare patients to be evacuated,” Bogshutz said.
With multiple situations occurring at once it is nice to have such a big building like the museum available, said Bogshutz. The day has been and she hopes it will continue to be held there in the future.
Bogshutz said that while it can be stressful to plan and execute such a big event, there is no better way for students to learn than physically hands-on. Upon arriving at a disaster scenario, nothing can totally prepare a healthcare provider for what they will encounter, so the HSC’s work to provide situational simulations is unparalleled.
“In west Texas having a natural disaster is unfortunately not ‘if’ but ‘when’ so we want healthcare professionals to have that knowledge and skills to respond but also partner,” Bogshutz said. “It's critical for students to learn these skills so in the midst of the anxiety of a disaster they have the preparation they can call upon to be who they need to.”
