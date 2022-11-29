Texas Tech men’s basketball entered the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational 3-0 as the No. 21 team in the AP Top 25 Poll. A 1-2 showing at the tournament, including losses to No. 10 Creighton and then unranked Ohio State, bumped the Red Raiders from the Top 25 entirely and sent head coach Mark Adams and Co. back to Lubbock 4-2.
Adams said his players have spent the last week getting “emotionally recharged” while maintaining a growth mindset, despite the two slip-ups.
“It's hard to keep them out of the gym. These guys love the game and that's why we coach these guys,” Adams said. “It was very tough to see these guys go through these losses because we’ve worked so hard and made such a great improvement, we’re just not good enough yet.”
One area of improvement for the Red Raiders was turnovers; after committing 52 turnovers in their first three games, Tech got the number down to 35 across a trio of games in Maui, including a season-low nine against No. 10 Creighton.
“It’s expected with guys that love the game and are coachable,” Adams said of the improved ball security. “Our challenge is that a lot of times these guys try to do too much on their own … sometimes we force some things just cause we’re trying a little bit too hard on offense and defense.”
Senior guard De’Vion Harmon echoed Adams’ optimism, while noting the seven underclassmen on Tech’s roster.
“That’s amazing, coach has been on us about that,” Harmon said. “We’re making strides, we’re a super young team, I’m one of the older ones … we’re still learning, even I’m still learning … there’s guys in the NBA that are still learning how to play.”
While Adams is handling the reins from the sideline, he’s received key leadership from veterans like Harmon, who’s started all six games for the Red Raiders this season. He leads the team in assists (3.8 per game) and steals (1.7), while his 10 points per game rank third behind returners Kevin Obanor and Daniel Batcho, according to Tech Athletics.
Adams didn’t mince words when describing Harmon’s impact on both ends of the floor early in the season.
“We expected that, his experience (and) the success he had at Oklahoma and Oregon, he has stepped up and filled that void in scoring when we needed it,” Adams said. “The other side of that is De’Vion is probably our best defender, so he has a lot of responsibility not only to get those assists and score on the offensive end, but he’s gotta continue to play hard and create some turnovers for us and be that leader on the floor.”
The Red Raiders welcome the Georgetown Hoyas to United Supermarkets Arena Wednesday night, where they haven’t lost since Feb. 7, 2020, according to Tech Athletics. The game is part of the 2022 Big 12-BIG EAST Battle, which features a 10-game slate between the rival conferences.
Adams previewed the matchup against the 4-3 Hoyas, who he said will give his team “a lot of problems”.
“We’re playing a team that’s very talented, explosive, got a very good coach,” Adams said. “They push the ball, they’re great in transition, they have four or five guys that can really shoot the three ball … the thing they really hang their hat on is their shot-blocking ability … they’re very aggressive and again, have a lot of talent.”
The game against Georgetown marks the end of a seven-day hiatus for the Red Raiders, as well as the start of a new one; their next game doesn’t come until Dec. 7, when they host Nicholls State University.
Even with the lack of real-game opportunities throughout the month, the Red Raiders know the level they need to reach to beat the Buckeyes and Bluejays of the NCAA.
“Everybody’s aware that we need to work on it, nobody’s denying the fact that we need to,” sophomore forward Jaylon Tyson said. “I’d rather be at this point right now where we lost those two games, than we go to March Madness and we’re just now learning what we need to work on.”
