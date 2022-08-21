Texas Tech soccer fell to Arizona 1-0 on Sunday at John Walker Soccer Complex, suffering its first loss of the season. The Red Raiders outshot the Wildcats 17-6 but it was Arizona forward Megan Chelf's 68th minute goal that proved to be the deciding moment in the game.
Tech entered play 1-0 after a season-opening win over Troy where they outshot the Trojans 17-2. The Wildcats, however, kept the Tech defense on its heals, with Tech keeper Madison White getting significantly more action in the box than in the season-opener.
White and Arizona keeper Hope Hisey kept the match scoreless for the first 67 minutes of the game until Arizona midfielder Maddy Koleno connected with Chelf for the decisive goal. Koleno lofted a towering cross into the Tech penalty box, where Chelf managed to get her head on it and drive it into upper-right corner of the net.
Tech head coach Tom Stone praised White after the game despite surrendering the go-ahead goal.
"There was a lot of chaos, a lot of stuff at the end of the game that required (White) to stay focused, required her to stay calm. She did all of that," Stone said. "I mean, the goal was going to beat anybody. It was a looping header to the far post that was hit pretty darn hard. If it gets over 6'1" Maddie, then it's gonna get over anybody."
Stone also acknowledged Hisey after the game, stating that she "saved the day on multiple occasions." She finished the game with six saves, four which came in the second half.
Arizona improves to 2-0 while Tech falls to an even 1-1 on the season. Next up for the Red Raiders is the third and final game of their home stretch on Thursday at 7 p.m. against New Mexico.
