Twice during the 2021 Tech football season, kicker Trey Wolff watched from the sidelines as Jonathan Garibay drilled game-winning field goals against West Virginia and Iowa State.
2022 has proven to be a resurrection for the senior out of Klein. In the Red Raiders’ regular season finale against Oklahoma, it was Wolff who put his leg on display when the team needed it the most.
After missing his first kick of the contest on a PAT, Wolff converted his next four while also chipping in three field goals– one to send the game to overtime, another for the walk-off win.
The kick to bring the Red Raiders even was set up by a failed third-down conversion where senior quarterback Tyler Shough fell one-yard short of a first down. Replay determined Shough short, which brought on Wolff for the 43-yard attempt.
Following the victory, Shough spoke about the sequence and the trust he and the team placed in its kicker to bring the game level.
“I definitely felt I had (the first down), but at the end of the day we gotta go, Trey obviously did a really good job and he’s played his butt off the whole year,” Shough said. “He’s grown so much as a player and an individual… you can see he’s got ice in his veins no matter what…. I knew he was gonna come back and be there for us.”
Though Wolff sent the kick through the uprights, his first attempt was batted down at the line by the Sooner front, but a timeout from Oklahoma gave Wolff another shot at the boot.
Wolff spoke about the first kick being blocked and how he kept his composure for the second try.
“Our coach has us practice that every week, so pretty much everything that’s happened to us in the game has already happened to us in practice,” Wolff said. “The first one got blocked and I look over for the timeout, (Oklahoma) got a group of guys standing right there, yelling stuff at me, so I just looked over and smile and laugh, that takes the tension off.”
Wolff has been no stranger to clutch situations this season. A 47-yard bomb as time expired sent the Red Raiders to overtime Sep. 10 en route to a victory against Houston.
Two weeks later, Wolff emulated the same performance against Texas, driving in kicks from 45 and 20 yards to tie and win the game, respectively.
In his postgame press conference, Tech head coach Joey McGuire touched on the impact of Wolff and how he responded to the missed extra-point early in the game.
“(Trey’s) a senior, walked tonight, and he’ll be able to say a lot of things about his last year,” McGuire said. “ … . It’s pretty awesome to see that because he’s such a great kid and our specialists, I always tell everybody, you can make up for a mistake as a position player, but specialists, they’re one mistake away and all eyes are on them.”
