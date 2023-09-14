Reeling after two consecutive losses to start the season, Texas Tech football (0-2) seeks to win its first game of the season against Tarleton State (2-0), 6 p.m. Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium.
In the first-ever matchup between the schools, the Texans enter the matchup following back-to-back games scoring 52 points, leading the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) in total offense according to Tarleton State Athletics.
“You’re playing against an offense that’s averaging over 500 yards, they’re an air-raid offense,” said Tim DeRuyter, Tech defensive coordinator. “Their run game is a little different, but they are committed to running the football. They're running it for almost 200 yards a game. They’re throwing it for three and a quarter (325), so it puts a lot of stress on your defense.”
Led by sophomore quarterback Victor Gabalis’s 643 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns, the Texans are 2-0 for the first time since becoming a Division I program in 2019, according to Tarleton State Athletics.
“They’re really hot right now on offense, he’s (Tarleton State head football coach Todd Whitten) an offensive mind,” said Joey McGuire, Tech head football coach. “He’s got a new offensive coordinator that’s calling it (the offense). They’ve scored 50 points their first two games. They’re 2-0, full of confidence coming in, so it’s gonna be an exciting game.”
After giving up a 72-yard touchdown on the first drive in the loss to Oregon, McGuire said it is important for his defense to limit the explosive plays and force Tarleton State to drive the length of the field.
“You're gonna get a lot of spread. They’ll have a tight end in the game, but more spread, really wide splits that you’d see at Baylor back with coach (Art) Briles,” McGuire said. “... The challenge for us that I think we can continue to talk about is don’t give up the big play, get the ball down.”
Contrasting Tarleton State's start, Tech has begun 0-2 for the first time since joining the Big 12 in 1996, according to Texas Tech Athletics.
“The biggest thing is to get the win, our guys are really straining. I think they’re giving great effort,” McGuire said. “Whenever you win, that’s kind of like the reward. You can take a deep breath, so I definitely think it’s extremely important to go win this game. … We gotta get ready for Big 12 play because the goal is still in front of you. Everybody in the Big 12, the goal is in front of them.”
Amidst Tech’s early season losses the team has had a negative turnover margin, amassing two turnovers compared to five given up. Tech forced its two season turnovers in the first quarter against Wyoming and has since allowed 73 points over two weeks.
“The disappointing thing, as much as the turnovers, to me and the defensive coaches, is the lack of turnovers by our defense,” McGuire said. “... It’s just frustrating that we’re not balancing that out, that we’re not taking the ball away. So that has to be more of an emphasis in practice, of taking the ball away.”
Leading into Saturday, Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley said he expects another strong defensive matchup. In Tarleton State's last two victories, the Texans have recorded 13 quarterback hits, eight sacks, four fumble recoveries and two interceptions according to Tarleton State Athletics.
“They’re a really good football team man, coached really well. Kind of another blue-collar type group, very multiple on defense,” Kittley said. “Their first two games this year they played a little bit more man coverage. [They’re] doing a really good job getting after the quarterback creating chaos, creating turnovers. [They] vary multiple in the fronts again, lot of blitzers, lot of twisters.”
Airing on ESPN+, Tech will look to earn its first win while Tarleton State aims to keep its undefeated season alive.
