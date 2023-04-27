Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson was selected seventh overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2023 NFL Draft Thursday night, becoming the highest drafted Red Raider since Dave Parks in 1964. Wilson will now join other Tech alumni such as Patrick Mahomes and Jordyn Brooks in the NFL.
Wilson shot up draft boards following a senior season where he procured seven sacks and 32 quarterback hurries in 10 games played during the 2022 season.
Despite a late-season injury sustained Nov. 12 against the Kansas Jayhawks, Wilson still remained in the top two rankings for most pass rushing statistics in the Big 12. Due to his performance on the field, Wilson was awarded with an All-Big 12 first team nomination, and was a finalist for the Bednarik award.
The now-former Red Raider will look to carry his success into the NFL, a goal he had set back in November when he announced he would forgo his senior year of eligibility and declare for the draft.
