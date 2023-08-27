Following Texas Tech’s 4-0 sweep in the Under Armour Challenge, multiple players were named to the Under Armour Challenge All-Tournament Team. The respective awards are presented to the best individual performances of the challenge.
Amongst the awards, sophomore Brynn Williams received the highest honor as tournament MVP. Williams' tournament-leading 72 kills were a determining factor in Tech’s overall play.
Alongside Williams, freshman Kate Hansen and graduate Caitlan Dugan received All-Tournament Team honors.
Hansen tallied 17 kills and 27 blocks through the four game stretch accounting for 35 total points. Notable debut performances contributed to Hansen receiving her first collegiate award.
Following an injury plagued 2022, Dugan returned to play this season immediately impacting the teams tournament results. Accounting for the second-highest point total through four matches, her 48 kills in 17 sets averaged out to her career best k/s.
Tech heads into the Red Raider Classic on Sep. 1 against Wyoming at United Supermarket Arena touting a 4-0 record.
