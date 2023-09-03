Following an electric first half showing, Texas Tech soccer extended their winning streak to five games defeating previously-unbeaten Abilene Christian 3-0.
In shutting out the visitors, Tech’s fifth-year goalkeeper Madison White secures her 29th career clean sheet, tying former tech keeper Victoria Esson’s program record.
Though it is her name etched in Tech history, White chose to honor the contributions of her teammates in her journey to achieve the milestone.
“We love as a team just having clean sheets because it just shows that our defense is doing their job. Honestly, I can’t do it without the defense in front of me,” White said. “Today, I had literally two saves. So that means in 90 minutes, having two saves means the defense is doing their job, and they’re not getting back to me, which is exactly what we want.”
Coming into the match, the Wildcats had not surrendered a goal all season. However, the ACU defense found it difficult to cope with Tech’s attack, which outshot the visitors 18-4 on the day.
The goalscorers for Tech were not the usual suspects, namely forwards Ashleigh Williams and Alex Kerr, who have combined for 15 goals so far this season. Instead, the goals came from a committee of players who don’t frequent the scoresheet.
The opening goal of the game came courtesy of senior midfielder Jillian Martinez, who broke the game’s deadlock mere minutes after the start of play.
Martinez unleashed a powerful shot from outside the 18 yard box in the third minute, scoring her first goal of the season.
After the game, Martinez said that the chances she had in Tech’s last outing drove her to finally put the ball in the back of the net.
“Against North Texas, I had two shots similar to that one, and I knew I didn't put those away. So I told myself if I get this opportunity again, I need to follow through with my shot,” Martinez said. “So I’m glad I did and I’m glad I scored. For taking my first goal as a senior, it just shows that I’ve been working hard for this moment, and it was really rewarding.”
Tech soccer head coach Tom Stone spoke about his emotional reaction to Martinez netting her first goal of the season.
“We’re so happy for Jill (Jillian), we don’t have the time for her whole story, but it’s been a bit of a roller coaster, and she’s playing great right now,” Stone said. “An integral part of our team’s rhythm, and we’re super happy for her. That was a just reward for how hard she’s worked this summer to get her game where it is.”
Tech’s second goal came from senior forward Gisselle Kozarski, tapping in a 19th minute rebound after an initial cross from freshman midfielder Sam Courtwright hit the post.
Also scoring her first goal of the season was graduate student forward Olivia Draguicevich, who capped off a rapid counterattack towards the end of the first half.
Later in the press conference, Stone said that his team was well aware of the challenge Abilene Christian and their stout defense would present.
“Coach Quinn ( Tech assistant coach) and I mentioned it to the team before the game that this team (Abilene Christian) hasn’t lost, this team hasn’t given up a goal,” Stone said. “We needed to change both of those stats, and I think the girls were happy to oblige.”
Throughout the remainder of the game, both teams struggled to find their footing as 37 substitutions were made in the second half, disrupting the flow of play.
The stop-start nature suited the Red Raiders, who were able to slow the game down and preserve their 3-0 lead and third shutout of the year.
Tech’s next game will mark the start of a two-game road trip when they travel to take on the Wildcats of Arizona at 8 p.m. Sep. 7 airing on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.