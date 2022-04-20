Before he was climbing the depth chart as a Red Raider, Texas Tech junior wide receiver Xavier White was a standout player at Monterey High School, located roughly three miles from the Tech campus.
White said he anticipates plenty of family and friends will be in attendance at Tech’s annual Spring Game on April 23.
“Being back home, I’ve got a lot of people down here,” White said, who started his collegiate career as a freshman at Dodge City Community College. “I mean, I can’t let nobody down. I won’t even let myself down.”
Since joining the program in 2019 as a walk-on, White has increased his games played in each season, culminating in a career-high 13 last fall, according to Tech Athletics. Since transitioning from wide receiver to running back as a redshirt-sophomore, White has seen frequent playing time at both positions, including a career-high 68 rushing attempts in 2021.
The 2022 season will mark a new era in both White’s career and the entire program, after newly hired head coach Joey McGuire brought in an entirely new positional staff after being officially named to the position on Nov. 9. White said the new staff has emphasized ‘mental toughness’ throughout the spring.
A look at some pieces of the 2022 Texas Tech offense.Junior QB Tyler Shough to senior WR Xavier White. pic.twitter.com/jDrKJsgVVq— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) April 19, 2022
“I love the coaching staff,” White said. “They try to get on our skin and I mean, that's what makes me better as a player and the whole team. (The difference with) this coaching staff from other coach staff, just making me more mentally focused and a mentally better player.”
Among these new additions is offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, who most recently served the same position at Western Kentucky where he led the Hilltoppers to a record-breaking 2021 season. White said he is excited to unlock different parts of his game under Kittley’s play-calling.
“I’m expecting to make big plays, especially with Coach Kittley, White said. “His offense is lethal.”
White’s primary position may fluctuate as the season progresses, though McGuire said he prefers White and fellow senior Chadarius Townsend at receiver.
“Chad is playing outside and (Xavier) is playing inside, that’s where we want to keep them,” McGuire said. “Whenever you’ve got guys like Myles (Price) and (Xavier) in the slot, they get to put pressure on those linebackers and put pressure on people in space.”
White said despite the transition between positions, he thinks he is most useful as a slot receiver.
“Throughout practice, they kind of rotate me through both slot and running back, but I'm really happy going back to slot,” White said, who recorded 18 receptions last season. “It's a better position for me to make plays. It’s more natural to me.”
