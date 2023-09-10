Texas Tech graduate goalie, Madison White, passes Victoria Essen’s 29 all-time clean sheet career record during a 1-0 shutout win over Arizona State.
In an offensive matchup between Tech (5-0-2) and Arizona State (4-0-3), both teams sought to keep their undefeated streak going.
The Red Raiders attempted a commanding seven shots on goal to Arizona’s one in the first half.
Both teams' defenses were on show today as they struggled to score. Sophomore defender Macy Blackburn put up multiple crosses to the goal that were either caught by Arizona’s sophomore goalie Pauline Nelles or kicked out by the Sun Devils.
The early morning game ended its first half with a score of 0-0. Nelles recorded three saves on goal and White recorded one.
The second half of the match resumed with the defense for both teams picking up where they left off making it difficult for either of the teams to find the goal.
In the 72nd minute of the match, the Red Raiders finally capitalized on their fourth corner of the day as sophomore defender Macy Blackburn passed the ball to graduate defender Hannah Anderson for her second goal of the season bringing the score to 1-0.
Despite Nelles’ five saves, the Sun Devils were unable to maximize their opportunities on the offensive side of the ball, recording just two shots on goal.
Tech will come back home to the John Walker Complex 7 p.m. this Thursday to take on their first Big 12 opponent, the University of Houston.
