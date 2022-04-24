The No. 9 Texas Tech baseball team dropped the series finale to West Virginia 15-4 at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. Sophomore starting pitcher Chase Hampton was only able to record one out as the Red Raiders ran six different pitchers to the mound after the bullpen was unused in the first two games.
The Mountaineers immediately got onto Hampton, with five of their first six batters reaching base. Hampton managed to record one out, which came on a sacrifice bunt, before being replaced in favor of freshman left-handed pitcher Mason Molina.
Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said Hampton’s scratched start against SFA on March 29 caused a setback for the sophomore after he was “really good” to start the year.
“Ever since that, he hasn’t seen it much as far as command or the fastball,” Tadlock said. “Definitely need to find a role for him where he can get going and get some confidence. Rolling him out there as a starter seems like it's pretty tough for him right now.”
Molina entered the game with the bases loaded and one out but retired the next two batters to keep it a 2-0 first inning deficit. The true freshman surrendered one earned run in 3.2 innings of work, which came when freshman right-handed pitcher Trendan Parish was on the mound.
Parish lasted the longest of any Tech pitcher with four innings of work, matching the season-high he pitched in his collegiate debut against Auburn on Feb. 19, according to Tech Athletics. The Poolville native threw struck out five against the Mountaineers, before Tadlock handed the ball to sophomore right-handed pitcher Shay Hartis to start the ninth.
Hartis, one of four Red Raiders that would take the mound in the final inning, was unable to record an out as West Virginia plated 10 runs in the inning to break the game open. WVU leadoff hitter Austin Davis finished the finale 5-6 with three doubles and two RBIs to lead the offensive charge.
Tech kept the game within reach until the final inning, and had a chance to tie or take the lead with one out in the eighth and runners on first and second. Senior pinch hitter Cody Masters hit a grounder to the second baseman Mikey Kluska, who threw out senior third baseman Parker Kelly at second as Masters reached first on the fielder’s choice. It was ruled that Kelly had obstructed the throw to first with his slide, however, and the umpire crew ruled Masters out, ending the threat.
Tadlock shared the umpire's explanation during postgame media availability.
“The explanation was that he slid away from the base, and you’ve got to slide straight into the base,” Tadlock said. “Parker said he slid and just kind of rolled over … they went and looked at it on the video, and I’m sure they got it right.”
Four Red Raiders had multi-hit games, including junior first baseman Cole Stilwell, who finished with an RBI double and a solo home run. Stilwell finished the series 5-14 with six RBIs, pushing his batting average over the .300 threshold after going 0-5 in the series opener, according to Tech Athletics.
The loss marked Tech’s fifth in series finales this season, according to Tech Athletics. It also dropped the Red Raiders to 9-6 in conference play, and will await results from other games throughout the Big 12 to see where they stand in the rankings.
Up next for Tech is a home midweek matchup against Abilene Christian on Tuesday, April 26 at 6: 30 p.m. Tadlock named sophomore left-handed pitcher Jamie Hitt as the starter against the Wildcats.
