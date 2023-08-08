Texas Tech Track and Field Head Coach Wes Kittley will be inducted into the US Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Coaches Hall of Fame for the class of 2023.
Kittley shared his emotions about the achievement in a media availability shortly after being told the news by his son and Tech football offensive coordinator Zach Kittley.
“First of all, just really humbled and honored to be voted in the USTFCCCA,” Kittley said. “Incredible day yesterday, my son fooled me a little bit, telling me some stories to get me over to his office, but couldn't have been more proud that my son was able to be the one to tell me that I’d gotten in.”
Kittley is one of six members who will be inducted in a ceremony that will take place in December at the USTFCCCA Convention.
Kittley, who is entering his 25th year at Tech, led the Red Raider Track and Field team to the first ever NCAA Championship for any men’s athletic team at Tech in 2019.
In his program, Kittley has overseen the development of athletes who have gone on to become Olympians, NCAA Champions and All-Americans.
In early June, Kittley was also nominated to be in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame primary ballot for the class of 2024, which is an accomplishment Kittley is also happy to be a part of.
“Well, it's really special. Especially, you know, both of those are. Well, I live in Texas. So that's really special. And the other one is, you know, in the whole United States of America.”
The 2024 Texas Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet is set to take place in Waco, Texas, on April 13, 2024.
