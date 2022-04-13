Texas Tech senior thrower Seasons Usual has worked her way up to the top of the country in women’s discus with a first place finish in all meets she has competed in so far in her final year in a Tech uniform.
Usual claimed the crown in the women’s discus at the Texas relays in Austin on Mar. 26, according to Tech Athletics. At the time, Usual had set a new personal record along with having claimed the top spot in the NCAA with a throw of 58.10 meters.
Just one week later, Usual extended that mark to 59.49 meters, a mere meter away from 200 feet, according to Tech Athletics.
“It’s right there and I know it’s there, I’m just waiting for it to, like manifest this week,” Usual said when asked about her being so close to 200 feet. “I mean it can happen at any time and I’m really looking to get there. It could happen around conference or nationals and hopefully, it’s not just 200, maybe even something bigger would be a career accomplishment.”
Usuals is currently second all-time in women’s discus with her throw at the Masked Rider open, only behind Hannah Carson’s throw of 61.97 meters set back in 2016, according to Tech Athletics.
Head coach Wes Kittley said Usuals Consistency and ability to overcome hardship is what makes her such a great athlete, and this helped her to a great meet at the Masked Rider Open.
"I mean she is all over that 200 mark and it’s her consistency that’s getting her there and that’s really important,” Kittley said. “She had a great throw last meet and we thought she would get it then, but what’s really cool is the fact she won after being down to another thrower. She did the same thing at the Texas Relays, and that’s what I love, two meets in a row she pulls out a come behind victory.”
Usuals was knocked out of a spot in nationals for the indoor season a week before the meet gave her an optimistic look at the outdoor season.
I was consistent throwing 73 indoor, didn’t make nationals but I took it as a blessing,” Usual said. “It was getting me ready for the outdoor season. Being able to prepare earlier for the outdoor season was probably a big advantage for me.”
Even though she currently sits atop the NCAA leaderboard, Usuals said she knows it’s all about performing in the bigger meets.
“I just need to stay focused; I can’t let number one get to my head right now because I still have to go to nationals and win,” Usual said. “This just gives me confidence right now. My goal is to stay consistent. Hit a big throw now, hit a big throw later, it's just the growth process.”
Usual holds five of the top ten spots all-time in the discus event, with three of them coming this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Kittley said usual is a big part of this year’s team winning at nationals due to her seniority and role on the team
“I always say you win championships with juniors and seniors, and I still believe that,” Kittley said. “Kayli and Ruth that group has been great for us and seasons, she has been a tremendous leader for us. She (Seasons) and the rest of them have all been in big meets and know what it takes to win. And like I said, those are all older guys who know how to perform in big moments and the record will account for that and that’s what we’ll need.”
Usual said a lot of the younger guys look up to her as an example and a role model.
“My throwers, I have Malin, I got Field who are younger than me and have never been to nationals before, so I just show through example,” Usual said. “To show them to be determined in practice and compete at a high level and don’t let the competition scare you.”
In her senior year and her last competing in a Tech uniform, Usual spoke on what this season means to her and what she looks to still accomplish.
“I got third last year at nationals so now, since I got third, my goal is now to win,” Usual said. “Having that experience at that level gives you that motivation for your last year, knowing it’s your last year to put everything you have left into it.”
