Texas Tech has announced the hiring of North Texas head coach Grant McCasland as its 19th men's basketball head coach, confirming similar reports that followed the Mean Green's NIT Championship win over UAB Thursday night. He will be signed to a six-year contract worth $18 million, which was first reported by CBS's Matt Norlander.
McCasland is Tech's third head coach in the last four years and replaces Mark Adams, who stepped down from the position on March 8 amidst an inquiry into a controversial interaction with a student-athlete.
In five years in Denton, McCasland accumulated a record of 135-65, the second-most wins by a head coach in program history. The Mean Green are coming off their most successful season of the McCasland era, going 31-7 and capping the year with the program's first NIT title.
McCasland notably led UNT to its first NCAA Tournament win in 2021, when the 13th-seeded Mean Green upset fourth-seeded Purdue, 78-69, in the Round of 64.
Notable pit stops on McCasland's journey include his alma mater Baylor University, where he took on an assistant role under Scott Drew from 2011-2016. Following his time in Waco, McCasland slowly climbed the head coaching ladder, spending two seasons as Arkansas State's head coach before being hired by North Texas in March of 2017.
With deep ties to Texas Tech, McCasland's name has been associated with the position since it opened following Adams' resignation. McCasland earned his masters degree from Tech in 2001, where he also served men's basketball's Director of Operations from 1999-2001. He met his wife Cece, a former Tech soccer, during this time.
McCasland will be tasked to bring the Red Raiders back to national prominence, as the program is fresh off its worst season record-wise (16-16) since 2014-15 and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016-17, aside from the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season.
