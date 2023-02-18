Texas Tech men's basketball won its first road Big 12 game of the season Saturday afternoon, defeating West Virginia, 78-72, inside a sold-out WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia. Sophomore guard Jaylon Tyson erupted for a career-high 27 points in the win.
Saturday marked the return of Tech guard Pop Isaacs, who had missed the previous six games with an ankle injury. The freshman checked in for senior guard De'Vion Harmon less than three minutes into the contest, and immediately made his presence known, knocking down a three-pointer that gave the Red Raiders their first lead of the afternoon (7-6).
Isaacs finished with 15 points off the bench in his return to the court.
West Virginia guard Tre Mitchell answered Isaacs' three with one of his own, which ignited a 12-5 run that gave the Mountaineers an 18-12 lead, their largest of the first half. Tech responded with a run of its own, as the Red Raiders rattled off seven straight points, capped off by Harmon's layup that propelled them in front, 20-19.
Turnovers plagued both teams from creating any additional breathing room, as they combined for 15 giveaways by the end of the half.
Back-to-back layups gave Tech the lead in the final minute of the first half, but Mountaineers' guard Kedrian Johnson maneuvered into the paint for an easy layup, giving West Virginia a slim 35-34 halftime advantage. Johnson led the Mountaineers with 11 points at the break, while sophomore guard Jaylon Tyson paced Tech's offense with 14 points.
The game remained tight coming out of the break, as the teams traded the lead nine times through the first eight minutes of the second half. West Virginia was eventually able to create some distance with an 11-0 run midway through the half, with guard Erik Stevenson accounting for nine of the 11 points during the stretch.
Stevenson poured in 17 of his team-high 27 points in the second half, though he went cold down the stretch, missing his final five shot attempts.
The Red Raiders were resilient in front of a packed WVU Colisuem, putting together their own 11-0 run to take a 66-63 lead with 6:01 remaining. Senior center Fardaws Aimaq took over from that point on, as the Utah Valley transfer scored Tech's final eight points of the game, including four crucial free throws in the final minute to put the game out of reach.
Aimaq was a perfect 10-10 from the line in the win, while also pulling in a team-high 12 rebounds. Tech controlled the paint against the Mountaineers, winning the rebound battle 39-28 while outscoring WVU in the paint 42-18.
Jaylon Tyson was a one-man show for Tech, as the sophomore poured in a career-high 27 points on an efficient 11-15 shooting in the win.
The victory improved Tech to 4-10 in Big 12 play. The Red Raiders will look continue their late-season surge on Tuesday against Oklahoma in Norman.
