The 2022 basketball season has begun for both the men’s and women’s teams.
According to texastech.com, students who have paid the Athletic Fee may attend any game through access with their student ID.
The Athletic Fee allows students to attend any home game on a first-come, first-served basis. This is applicable for students enrolled in at least one hour on the Lubbock campus.
Tech students outside of Lubbock can complete the “Elect to Pay” application under the Student Business Services tab in their Raiderlink.
Single-game tickets are available to buy on texastech.com, with group tickets offered with a request for information.
Ticket donations are offered to those who cannot make the game and will be donated to nonprofit, youth and military organizations.
Tickets are now available to purchase for any Lady Raider home game and Red Raider home games will be scheduled to purchase by chosen date.
To learn more information about ticketing visit texastech.com. The ticket office located at the United Supermarkets Arena will be open two hours prior to tip-off.
Contact Texas Tech Athletics by phone (806) 742-TECH (8324) or email redraidertickets@ttu.edu with any questions.
