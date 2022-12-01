The transition to competing at the collegiate level from high school isn’t always an easy one. That is not the case for Lady Raider true freshman Bailey Maupin.
Coming out of Gruver High School in Gruver, Texas, Maupin was ranked No. 54 in ESPN’s 2022 women’s basketball recruiting rankings throughout her senior season.
Maupin has found her stride in her first six collegiate games with the Lady Raiders, averaging almost 15 points a game while also leading the nation in free throw percentage among true freshmen (94.59). She also received the honor of Big 12 Freshman of the Week on Nov. 21.
Maupin’s teammates are growing fond of her impact on the team. Sophomore guard Rhyle McKinney spoke of her admiration for the Gruver product.
“She is so competitive and she wants to win every single day,” McKinney said. “She's that way in practice and our scrimmages, no matter what she's wanting to win.”
The true freshman made her first collegiate start on Nov. 20 in the closing game of the 2022 Preseason WNIT against Louisiana that resulted in a Lady Raider victory. Maupin led her team in scoring in her debut start with 13 points and also hauled in five rebounds.
Maupin said that she has always felt comfortable stepping into a big role early on in her collegiate career because of the summer games she competed in and the support of her Lady Raider teammates.
“Coming in I never felt uncomfortable because of the work we put in this summer… ,” Maupin said. “Just being surrounded by great teammates to tell me if I’m doing something wrong, tell me where to go, just people who are here for me and in turn I’m here for them… ”
In five out of her six games with the Lady Raiders thus far, Maupin has put up double digit scoring numbers, with the latest being a career-high 27 point performance in a 78-66 win over Mercer at the Las Vegas Invitational.
Third-year head coach Krista Gerlich described what the true freshman brings to her team and the impact she has had early this season.
“Bailey is shooting the ball well,” Gerlich said. “She is really aggressive off the bounce. She just has some spring about her, has good energy that really gives us a lift.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.