After having his 2021 season cut short due to injury, senior Chadarius Townsend is looking to come back and finish his final season in a Texas Tech uniform.
Chadarius Townsend with a nice toe drag on the sideline pic.twitter.com/l7KYogJLm4— Michael Alvarez (@MikeAlvarezDT) April 20, 2022
Townsend broke his scapula during a kick return in Tech’s 23-20 win over West Virginia game and said he is looking to finish what he started last season.
“I’m ready to show everything that I didn’t finish showing last year,” Townsend said. “I have to prove a lot that I didn’t get to prove because my season was cut short, but I’m fully healthy now and they’re gonna see a different me.”
After spending his first three years at Alabama, Townsend said he decided to transfer to Tech for the chances the program can provide him.
“I’m just getting a better opportunity,” Townsend said. “I just knew that Tech was gonna do right by me and help me grow more as a player and help me get to that next level, so I saw an opportunity and took it.”
Prior to the conclusion of the 2021 season, Tech fired head coach Matt Wells and hired Joey McGuire, who brought along Zach Kittley to replace Sonny Cumbie as offensive coordinator.
Townsend said the biggest difference between his first two seasons at Tech and now is the way the new coaching staff has approached the off-season.
“It’s the process I would say,” Townsend said. “We’ve been grinding the whole spring compared to the past. We’ve been here every hour, compared to last year because it wasn’t like that. So, this year we’re all in on the process.”
McGuire said the biggest thing Townsend brings to the team is his competitive nature and ability to create space in the open field.
“Chad brings another element of speed,” McGuire said. “Chad really opens up the deep ball and he’s done a good job with the deep ball as of right now. Not to mention he is a competitor; I mean he’s made some big catches during competition and that energy is something that’s always brought.”
Townsend is making the transition from running back to wide receiver this season and said he is completely comfortable since it is not his first time changing positions.
“I feel like I’m more seasoned at receiver,” Townsend said. “I’ve worked on that a few times in my past years. So, I feel like that’s more my natural position, being a receiver. I mean coming out of high school I was a dual-threat quarterback and now I’m a receiver, so changing positions is nothing new to me.”
Senior Xavier White said he is in a similar position as Townsend since he was primarily a running back last season and they have helped each other with the transition.
“I mean, we get together a lot and help each other out with plays and stuff like that,” White said. “I mean, it’s a lot different with the new system, they want us to run every position. So, we always get together just to make sure we know what we’re doing so we can do great things on the field.”
This is Townsend’s last year of eligibility and he said Tech has shown him ways to expand his game and develop as a player.
“They helped me build myself as a character of being able to adapt from different positions,” Townsend said. “Them giving me the opportunity to do that was a big deal. That helped me out the most to offer as much as possible to get to the next level.”
The 2022 spring football game is on Saturday, April 23 and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.