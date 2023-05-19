By his standards, Gavin Kash was struggling entering the 10th inning of Texas Tech's penultimate regular season contest versus Kansas. The lefty slugger had just two hits in his last 18 at-bats, including an 0-4 night entering the final frame. He hadn't hit a home run in seven games.
The Red Raider first baseman picked a perfect time to break his "slump", airmailing a 3-2 offering from Jayhawks lefty Stone Hewlett 486 feet over the scoreboard in right-center to give Tech a 8-7 game two win Friday at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
486-foot bomb, 107 exit velo 💣A no-doubter to end it! #WreckEm | @Gavinkash6 pic.twitter.com/Shxa9AgnaJ— Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) May 20, 2023
The solo home run, which clocked at 107 miles-per-hour, was Kash's 23rd of the year. More importantly for the Red Raiders, it turned what could've been a series loss to end the season into a series split, setting up a Sunday rubber match.
"There's not many nights when he's gonna go up there and not have two or three good at-bats and hit some balls hard. He drove a run in earlier on a sac fly and didn't have much to show," Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said. "Just a big moment for him and our team. And a big swing. You needed it and I'm glad he did it."
Kash's dinger was the longest and loudest of three balls tracked at over 450 feet Friday night; Tech second baseman Austin Green clobbered a 453-foot solo shot in the third inning to give the Red Raiders a 4-0 cushion, while Kansas right fielder Luke Leto cut that to 4-3 in the fourth with a 472-foot two-run home. All three went over the right-field wall.
Leto's home run was the first of back-to-back long balls surrendered by Tech right-hander Trendan Parish, who exited later in the inning with an apparent arm injury.
The Pooleville native, who has picked up starts in each of the Red Raiders' last eight weekend series, appeared to grimace following a fourth-inning strikeout. After being tended to by head coach Tim Tadlock and trainer Bryan Simpson, the Pooleville native made a beeline for the locker room with his right arm cautiously by his side.
Tadlock had few updates about Parish's status postgame.
"I haven’t talked to (trainer) Bryan (Simpson) yet, as far as that goes. We’ll see what it looks like tomorrow," Tadlock said.
Parish had thrown 84 pitches to that point, accumulating seven strikeouts and four walks in the process. He had also seen a 4-0 lead disappear on his watch, as the Jayhawks utilized an RBI fielder's choice and back-to-back home runs to post a four-spot in the fourth inning.
Senior right-hander Ethan Coombes immediately trotted out of the bullpen following Parish's injury, giving up one run across 1.1 innings pitched before handing the baton to junior lefty Ryan Free. Free effectively quieted the Jayhawks, who had made it a 6-5 Tech lead on Michael Brooks' fifth-inning solo home run, firing two perfect innings before allowing a game-tying two-run home run to Thursday night's hero Cole Elvis in the eighth.
Free pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning before giving the ball to sophomore righty Kyle Robinson for the 10th. Robinson tossed a clean three up, three down frame to set up Kash's walk-off blast.
"I thought Coombs came came in and executed some pitches," Tadlock said. "Free probably had three pitches he didn't execute. One of them went out of the ballpark and one of them was a single to right on an 0-2 count. Thought that was the best he's thrown the ball in a few weeks."
After being shutout for the final seven frames of Thursday night's series opener, the Tech lineup erupted for three runs in the second inning to jump in front early. Junior center fielder Dillon Carter kicked off the scoring with a solo home run to the net-protected scoreboard, his sixth of the year and first since injuring his wrist March 12, which sidelined him for over a month.
Outfielders Nolen Hester and Gage Harrelson followed with back-to-back two-out RBI knocks, and Green made it 4-0 with his 10th home run of the year in the third.
After Kansas erased its four-run deficit in the top of the fourth, the Red Raiders got two runs back in the bottom half on Green and Kash sacrifice flies. Hester added an RBI single in the fifth to make it 7-5, but Tech was shutdown for the following four innings to send it to extras.
Hester, Harrelson and Green led the way offensively with three hits each, a day after only one Red Raider recorded multiple hits.
"Baseball is interesting," Tadlock said. "One team has kind of had a bunch of adversity in Kansas and obviously we had some last night. We'll show up tomorrow and play for the series."
Tadlock said his starter for the Sunday rubber match has yet to be named, but he is deciding between freshmen Zane Petty and Taber Fast.
"Probably going towards Petty," Tadlock said.
