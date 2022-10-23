Texas Tech women’s tennis traveled to College Station and competed in the Texas A&M Fall Invitational over the weekend. The tournament comes following a trip to Waco at the Baylor Invitational Oct. 7, where the Red Raiders took home 23 victories, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders took home six singles and five doubles victories with sophomore Cristina Tiglea leading the way with three doubles victories over the weekend, according to Tech Athletics. Tiglea and junior Metka Komac were named Co-MVP’s, posting a doubles record of 2-1 in the invitational.
One of Tiglea and Komac’s doubles victories came against Rice’s Diae El Jardi and Federica Trevisan, where the Red Raider duo took the match by a large margin , 6-1. The duo’s other victory wasn’t much different from their first, defeating Utah’s pair of Madison Tattini and Anastasia Goncharova 6-2.
Tiglea also led the team in singles victories during the invitational with two, according to Tech Athletics.
Tiglea defeated one of her doubles opponents, Madison Tattini, in consecutive sets 6-4, 6-0. Tiglea’s other singles victory was also in consecutive sets, defeating Arkansas’ Yuhan Liu 6-4, 6-3. Tiglea suffered one singles loss on the weekend, falling to Texas A&M's Daria Smetannikov in two sets 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Senior Olivia Peet, who is ranked No. 115 in the ITA rankings, also posted two singles victories on the weekend, according to Tech Athletics.
Peet defeated opponents from the schools that Tiglea got her wins against. She first defeated Arkansas’ Grace O’Donnell in consecutive sets 6-1, 6-4, followed by a win over Utah’s Kaila Barksdale 6-2, 6-3. Peet did take a loss over the weekend, falling to Texas A&M’s Jayci Goldsmith, who is No. 109 in the ITA rankings, in consecutive sets 6-3, 6-4.
Up next for the women’s Red Raiders will be a trip to San Diego, California where they will be competing in the ITA National Fall Championships starting on Wednesday Nov. 2 and will conclude on Sunday Nov. 6.
