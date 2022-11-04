The Texas Tech women's tennis sophomore Cristina Tiglea and junior Metka Komac qualified for the ITA National Fall Championships as a doubles pair for the first time since 2017, according to Tech Athletics.
The duo traveled to San Diego, Ca. ahead of their first round match against Cal Berkely’s Jessica Alsola and Katja Wiersholm. Tiglea and Komac were victorious in the match that featured back and forth action in the tiebreaking set 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (8), advancing to the Round of 16.
The following round didn’t feature the success Tiglea and Komac were looking for. The duo fell to Temple’s Maiko Uchijimia and Jamie Wei 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (2), ending the pair’s hopes of advancing.
Although Tiglea and Komac’s fall season came to a close on Thursday, fellow Red Raider Olivia Peet advanced to the quarterfinals of the singles at the Big 12 Fall Invitational in Stillwater, Okla. Peet will face off against Emma Staker from Oklahoma Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.