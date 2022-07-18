Texas Tech right-handed pitchers Andrew Morris, Brandon Birdsell and Chase Hampton all heard their names called on day two of the 2022 MLB Draft, with the selections ranging from ranging from the fourth to sixth rounds.
Junior Andrew Morris was the first of the three hurlers to be selected when the Minnesota Twins drafted him with pick No. 114.
Morris, a fourth-round selection, transferred to Lubbock after spending two years at Colorado Mesa University, a Division II program. He was featured as Tech's Friday night starter for much of the year, finishing with a team-high 88.1 innings pitched.
Fellow junior Brandon Birdsell joined Morris shortly after, with the Chicago Cubs selecting him with the 143rd overall pick, a fifth-round selection. This is Birdsell's third MLB Draft selection: he was a 39th round selection out of high school by the Houston Astros in 2019, as well as an 11th round selection by the Minnesota Twins in last years draft.
Birdsell opted to forgo the professional route with the Twins and return to Tech for his junior season in 2022, which culminated in Big 12 Pitcher of the Year honors after leading the conference in ERA (2.75).
Sophomore Chase Hampton became the final Tech draftee of the day when the New York Yankees selected him in the sixth round with the No. 190 overall selection.
Like Morris and Birdsell, Morris was a regular starter for the Red Raiders, with 11 out of 15 appearances on the season coming as a starter. Hampton finished with 72 strikeouts on the year, trailing only Birdsell and Morris for most on the team. He struck out a career-high 12 batters in six shutout innings in his final appearance of the season against Notre Dame in the Statesboro Regional.
Tech now has four selections through the first 10 rounds of the draft after second baseman Jace Jung was selected by the Detroit Tigers with the 12th overall pick yesterday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.