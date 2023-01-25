Texas Tech baseball players Ty Coleman, Mason Molina, and Hudson White were named to the preseason All-Big 12 baseball team, the conference announced Wednesday. The honorees were selected by the league's head coaches who could not vote for their own players.
Coleman, a senior, returns to Tech after being named a Big 12 honorable mention in 2022. He started 54 games as a Red Raider, including 53 as designated hitter. Coleman batted at an average of .318 with 14 doubles, 8 home runs, and 59 RBIs.
Molina was selected as part of the 2022 Big 12 All-Freshman Team. The lefty pitcher moved up to the bullpen role in early April and maintained a 1.96 ERA out of the pen in 11 relief appearances. Molina also started in 9 games and logged 57.2 total innings pitched, limiting opposing batters to a .215 batting average.
Alternating between first base and catcher, White earned the honor of being the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, the sixth Tech player to do so. The Keller native’s stats during Big 12 games include a .337 batting average, four home runs, and 22 RBIs.
TCU leads the conference with five players on the Preseason All-Big 12 team, while Oklahoma State (4), Texas Tech (3), Texas (2), and Kansas State (1) check in behind the Horned Frogs.
