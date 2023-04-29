Three more Red Raiders have joined Tyree Wilson as rookies for the 2023-24 NFL season, as running back SaRodorick Thompson, defensive back Marquis "Muddy" Waters and kicker Trey Wolff were all signed Saturday as undrafted free agents.
Thompson, who tied with former Texas Tech wide receiver Michael Crabtree for fourth all-time in total touchdowns with 41, was signed by the New Orleans Saints. A two-star recruit out of Carrollton Ranchview, Thompson spent five years with the Red Raiders and received an invite to the 2023 NFL Combine alongside Wilson.
The New York Jets acquired Waters soon after the draft concluded. Waters, who concluded his super-senior season with the Red Raiders, is a down-in-the-box safety who plays more like a linebacker at times, and had signature moments including an interception in the Tax Act Texas Bowl against Ole Miss.
Wolff, who bested both Texas and Oklahoma with game-winning field goals in overtime, signed with the Tennessee Titans. His 21 made field goals in during the 2022 season were good for second all-time in Tech history, and he went2-2 on kicks beyond 50 yards.
All three athletes will look to join the list of undrafted NFL free agents who have carved out a successful career in the pros.
