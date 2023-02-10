Two Texas Tech football alumni won awards on Thursday night at the NFL honors in Phoenix, as Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes won his second most valuable player award, and former linebacker Zach Thomas became the first Red Raider to be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
After spending three seasons in Lubbock, Thomas was drafted in the 5th round of the 1996 NFL draft to the Miami Dolphins. Thomas made seven pro bowls during his career and retired in 2010 after 13 years in the NFL. His career stats include 1,734 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 17 interceptions, and 16 forced fumbles.
Mahomes claims his second MVP ahead of his third career Super Bowl appearance this Sunday. The former Tech gunslinger averaged a career-high 67.1% completion percentage this season, along with a league-leading 41 touchdowns. If Mahomes' Chiefs win this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, he would become the first player to win the league MVP and the Super Bowl in the same year.
