Despite a ninth-inning really, No. 14 Texas Tech baseball dropped its series against Texas in walk-off fashion Saturday afternoon.
Texas left fielder Porter Brown, who drilled a go-ahead solo home run less than 24 hours before in the series opener, scored the winning run on a wild pitch from Tech senior right-hander Andrew Devine to give the Longhorns a 6-5 game two win at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.
Brown led off the inning with a double off Devine and reached third base on a balk before crossing the plate. Devine failed to record an out as he was credited with his second loss of the season.
The Red Raiders trailed 5-3 entering the final inning before first baseman Gavin Kash pulled a game-tying two-run double through the right-field shift. The two-out knock tied the Texas transfer with second baseman Austin Green for the team-lead with 35 RBIs.
Tech tagged Longhorns starter Travis Stehle for three runs but struggled at the plate the rest of the way. The Red Raiders mustered three hits from innings 5-8 as right-handers Zane Morehouse and Lebarron Johnson led Texas' bullpen effort.
On the visitor's side, Devine was one of three Red Raiders that tossed in relief of starter Mason Molina. The sophomore lefty surrendered two earned runs in his five innings of work, departing before the start of the sixth inning.
Molina's 77 pitches against the Longhorns mark his second-fewest of the season, just one above the 76 he threw against Gonzaga in his first start of 2023.
Tech has yet to announce its starter for the series finale, though freshman left-handed pitcher Taber Fast picked up the start last Sunday against Oklahoma State. First pitch is set for 2:30 p.m.
