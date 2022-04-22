Both the Texas Tech women’s and men’s tennis teams lost its opening match in the Big 12 Tournament on Friday.
The Tech women’s tennis team fell 4-3 against No. 3 Oklahoma State during the Big 12 Conference Championships in Fort Worth on April 22 despite winning three singles matches. With the loss, Tech’s record has dropped to 14-10 overall.
The Cowgirls kicked off the match in the doubles portion, earning the doubles point after wins on court three (6-4) and court one (6-2), giving them a 1-0 lead, according to Tech Athletics.
Sophomore Metka Komac was the first to put the Lady Raiders on the board, claiming a (6-3, 6-4) victory during the singles portion against her opponent freshman Oona Orpana, according to Tech Athletics. However, Oklahoma State regained the lead shortly after.
Freshman Cristina Tiglea responded with a straight-set victory of her own (7-5, 6-1) on court six to tie the match, to which Oklahoma State responded with another straight-set win on court three, according to Tech Athletics. This put the Cowgirls one point from victory.
No. 29 junior Margarita Skriabina gave her team its third point after a four and three win against No. 19 senior Lisa Marie Rioux, according to Tech Athletics. At this point, all eyes were turned to sophomore Kailey Evans on court five.
In the end, Evans dropped a 5-4 lead and allowed her opponent to claim a (7-5, 7-5) victory that gave the Cowgirls their 4-3 win.
Tech’s men’s tennis team also participated in the first round of the Big 12 Conference Championships and were swept 4-0 by University of Oklahoma. The team’s record dropped to 14-11 in the loss.
Junior Francisco Vittar and sophomore Olle Wallin were the first to drop their doubles match, falling 6-2 to their opponents.
Junior Dimitrios Azoidis was able to tie the doubles score with his partner sophomore Reed Collier with a 6-4 win, but the Sooners bounced back after No. 68 Oklahoma junior Alex Martinez and sophomore Welsh Hotard defeated junior Isaac Arevalo and freshman Piotr Pawlak 7-6 (7-4) in tiebreak.
With the Sooners up 1-0, the team’s score doubled after a (6-2, 6-3) win from Martinez. Oklahoma junior Mark Mandlik followed with a four and three victory, putting the team one point away from moving on to the second round of the tournament.
No. 40 Oklahoma senior Mason Beiler sealed the victory for the Sooners with a three and four win against No. 79 Arevalo, finalizing the sweep against the Red Raiders.
With both Tech tennis teams eliminated from the Big 12 Conference Championships, the Lady Raiders will turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament where they expect to be called for the 11th straight season, according to Tech Athletics. Meanwhile, the men’s NCAA Tournament status is unknown.
