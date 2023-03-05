Texas Tech men's basketball head coach Mark Adams has been suspended for "the use of an inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment last week," according to a Tech Athletics news release.
The release stated that the incident took place during a coaching session between Adams and a student-athlete, where Adams made a comment referencing "Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters," in regards to the athlete being more receptive to coaching.
Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt was made aware of the incident on Friday and issued Adams a written reprimand, followed by a suspension. The length of the suspension was not included in the release.
The department will conduct "a more thorough inquiry of Adams’ interactions with his players and staff," in the meantime.
The Red Raiders are set to begin their Big 12 Tournament run Wednesday against West Virginia.
