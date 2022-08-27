Texas Tech Soccer tied California State Fullerton 0-0 on Saturday in the opening match of a three game road trip. The draw marks the second straight for the Red Raiders, following a 1-1 draw against New Mexico on Thursday.
Possession was controlled by the Red Raiders early in the first half, but late pushes by Cal State Fullerton added pressure on the Tech defense. Texas Tech applied pressure of its own, putting up all five of its first half shots within the first 25 minutes of action.
Junior forward Gisselle Kozarski’s shot in the 24th minute would be the last shot of the half as the Red Raiders struggled to find openings in the box. Kozarski put up five shots for the match, a team high, according to Cal State Fullerton Athletics.
The Red Raiders were without preseason all-conference defender Macy Blackburn as she missed the match with a leg injury. Starting in her place was junior defender Elise Anderson, who had initially taken over for Blackburn following her injury against New Mexico.
Cal State Fullerton were on the attack early in the second half, putting up two shots in the first two minutes of second half play. This trend continued as the Titans increased their total to five shots throughout the match.
En route to the draw, the Red Raiders were able to withstand the second half offensive attack from the Titans despite Blackburn’s absence.
Freshman forward Taylor Zdrojewski sustained an apparent lower body injury in the 54th minute following a slide tackle from a Cal State Fullerton defender. Zdrojewski missed the rest of the match.
Senior forward Macy Schultz narrowly missed in the 83rd minute after finding herself in a one-on-one situation against Cal State Fullerton goalkeeper Mia Ranson. Schultz contributed four shots for the game.
A late push served as the Red Raider’s prime opportunity to score, as shots from Schultz and graduate student midfielder Charlotte Teeter missed narrowly. Teeter’s shot ricocheted off the crossbar and was the last attempt at a score for the night.
Texas Tech will continue road play on Thursday, Sept. 1st, against the Washington Huskies. Kick-off for the match against Washington slated for 9 p.m.
