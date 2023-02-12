Texas Tech men’s tennis swept its double-header against UT Rio Grande Valley and Abilene Christian University Sunday at McLeod Tennis Center, as the Red Raiders won both matches, 7-0, to improve to 5-4 on the season.
Against the Vaqueros, Tech’s duo of fifth-year senior Isaac Arevalo and sophomore Tyler Stewart got things started with a 6-2 victory over Chris Lawrance and Augustin Salazar on court three. Tech sophomore Piort Pawlak and fifth-year senior Franco Ribero followed with a victory against UTRGV’s Borna Devald and Sam Whitehead, clinching the doubles point for Tech.
It was all Tech in singles play, as five Red Raiders earned consecutive-set wins. Junior Olle Wallin got the ball rolling with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Emilien Burnel, while fifth-year seniors Isaac Arevalo, Franco Ribero and Dimitrios Azoidis followed suit shortly after.
Looking to complete the sweep on court five, Tech sophomore Tyler Stewart battled UTRGV’s Chris Lawrance to a tight three-set match. Stewart took the decisive final set and completed the sweep for Tech.
It was a similar story against ACU, as Tech jumped ahead with doubles wins from Arevalo/Stewart and Pawlak/Ribero.
In singles play, the Red Raiders increased their lead when Arevalo (6-1, 6-3), Wallin (6-2, 6-3), Stewart (6-2, 6-3), senior Reed Collier (6-4, 6-2) and Ribero (6-2, 6-4) conquered their opponents in consecutive sets.
Esquici (7-5, 6-3) finished the job shortly after and clinched Tech its second sweep of the day.
Tech interim head coach Michael Breler said he was pleased with the performance of his players, as it reflected the goals he set for the players at the start of the matches.
“It’s kind of what we talked about at the beginning of the day, it was coming out with the right mentality and right emotions, competing the way we talked about competing,” Breler said. “I thought we did our best here at the end of the day … so, so pleased with how we finished it.”
“We got a team, (an) experienced team and it’s a team that’s hungry for some big wins and we just got to get it. We just have to get a start on the practice court and improve on some things for sure,” Breler added. “They want to be good, they’re ready to have a good season.”
The Red Raiders will return to the court Feb. 24 and 25, as they travel to Montgomery, Alabama in the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic.
