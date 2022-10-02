Texas Tech men's tennis had three members compete at the Albuquerque 15K, a run highlighted by appearances in the doubles and singles finals, according to Tech Athletics.
One of those members was junior Olle Wallin, who secured his first professional title last week at the West Texas Pro Tennis Open, according to Tech Athletics.
Wallin’s outing at the Albuquerque 15K was no different, as the Swede started his run Wednesday afternoon defeating No. 1 Emil Reinberg in three sets, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.
On Thursday and Friday, Wallin continued his hot streak, defeating Warren Wood in consecutive sets, 6-4, 6-3 in the second round of singles and defeating No. 7 Cash Hanzlik in the singles quarterfinals with a super tiebreak score of 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
In the singles semifinals, Wallin started off slow against No. 3 Osgar O’Hoisin, dropping the first set 1-6. Wallin picked up the pace and won the next two sets 6-3, 6-4 in a super tiebreak, to advance to the singles finals.
In the championship match on Sunday, Wallin defeated four seeded Maciej Rajski in consecutive sets, 7-6 (6), 7-5. The victory marked back to back pro titles for Wallin, according to Tech Athletics.
Wallin was not the only Red Raider to have a deep run in the tournament as the other two Red Raiders competing in the tournament, seniors Dimitrios Azoidis and Franco Ribero, made a deep run as a pair.
The duo defeated their teammate Wallin, and Ryan Dickerson in the first round of doubles on Tuesday in a super tiebreak, 5-7, 6-3, 10-7. The Red Raider pair eventually made it to the doubles finals match, which took place on Saturday.
In the doubles finals, Azoidis and Ribero took on Alexander Maggs and Jan Pucalka, but fell short of the title, losing 7-5, 7-5.
Up next for the Red Raiders is the ITA All American Championships, which started on Oct. 2 and will conclude Oct. 9.
