Texas Tech football's upset effort fell short against No. 7 Oklahoma State, falling 41-31 in Stillwater, Okla. Redshirt-freshman quarterback Behren Morton started in place of Donovan Smith against the Cowboys, his first start of the season.
Reports that Morton would be taking the reins of the Tech offense began surfacing hours before game time. Morton outplayed OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders at points in the first half, as he ended the first 30 minutes with 220 passing yards and three total touchdowns.
The Red Raiders managed to grasp a 24-20 lead heading into halftime, led by a pair of red zone stands by the Tech defense that kept the Cowboys out of the end zone for the entirety of the second quarter.
A successful 24-yard field goal by OSU kicker Tanner Brown pushed the Cowboys to a 34-31 advantage heading into the final quarter. The kickers for both squads were perfect: Tech's Trey Wolff finished 4-4, while Brown finished 3-3. For Wolff, the four made field goals marked career-high, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders were shut out for the entirety of the fourth quarter and never able to threaten Oklahoma State's slim lead. In fact, the only points scored during the final 15 minutes came via a four-yard touchdown run by OSU running back Dominic Richardson in the final minutes to put the game out of reach.
With junior wide receiver Myles Price out due to an ankle injury, Morton spread the ball around to 12 different receivers. Notably, redshirt-freshman Jerand Bradley had a career day against the Cowboys' defense, totaling eight receptions, including one touchdown, for a team-high 119 yards. Junior wide receiver Trey Cleveland III also contributed a 100-yard performance, the first of his career, according to Tech Athletics.
Morton faced pressure from the Oklahoma State defensive line all afternoon. The young quarterback was sacked four times and hurried 12 times against the Cowboys. His lone turnover came in the third quarter when Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb intercepted him on third and 17.
Defensively, senior linebacker Krishon Merriweather led the charge once again, totaling 17 sacks by the end of the game. The performance brought his team-leading tackle total to 51, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders look forward to a much-needed bye week next week and then when return to action at Jones AT&T Stadium Oct. 22 against West Virginia.
