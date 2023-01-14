Texas Tech men's basketball saw a 12-point first-half lead disappear Saturday night, as the Red Raiders fell short against No. 10 Texas, 72-70, at the Moody Center in Austin. The loss dropped Tech to 0-5 against ranked opponents and kept them winless in Big 12 play.
The game saw the long-awaited debut of Tech center Fardaws Aimaq, who had yet to compete for the Red Raiders after suffering a foot injury in September. The Utah Valley transfer made an immediate impact after checking in less than three minutes into the game, finishing the first half with six points and three rebounds in 13 minutes of play.
With the addition of Aimaq, Tech controlled the paint in the first 20 minutes, outscoring the Longhorns in that region 18-8 heading into halftime.
Texas scored the first two points of the game, but that would be it for the first half as the Red Raiders enjoyed a steady lead for the remaining 19:30, leading by as much as 12 points with 1:12 left in the first half. Freshman guard Pop Isaacs led the Red Raiders with 11 first-half points, including a 3-4 clip from three-point land.
What was missing for Texas in the first 20 minutes arrived in the second, as the trio of Marcus Carr, Timmy Allen and Sir'Jabari Rice erupted for a combined 40 points in the final half. Notably, Rice dropped 18 points off the bench, with only three coming in the first half.
The result was a 20-4 Texas run midway through the second half. A made three from Rice at the 12:37 mark tied the game at 44, and the graduate transfer added on with a pair of made free throws to give the Longhorns their first lead since the opening possession.
Texas led by as much as seven before a personal 5-0 run by Aimaq stopped the bleeding and pushed Tech back into the game. The run included the senior's first made three-pointer of the season, as he finished with 12 points and five rebounds in 29 minutes of play.
The Red Raiders kept their deficit within one possession for nearly the remainder of the game, but a crucial empty trip to the free throw line from forward Kevin Obanor that would've cut the deficit to one with 3:33 remaining stifled any momentum Tech had left.
Despite a pair of tough shots from senior guard De'Vion Harmon in the final moments to keep the game within reach, Texas Tech dropped another heartbreaker, 72-70.
Sophomore Jaylon Tyson, who spent half a semester at Texas before transferring to Lubbock in December of 2021, recorded his first career double-double in the loss (12 points, 14 rebounds), while starting big man Daniel Batcho failed to contribute to the scoring column before fouling out with 3:23 remaining.
The loss drops the Red Raiders to 0-5 in Big 12 play for the first time since 2015, according to Tech Athletics, joining West Virginia in the cellar of the conference standings. They'll look to snag their first win on Tuesday at home against Baylor.
