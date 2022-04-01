Texas Tech softball opened up its Big 12 home opener with a 12-9 win against Kansas University on Friday with the help from sophomore Abbie Orrick.
Orrick went a perfect 4-4 at the plate with three doubles and an RBI. Her three doubles ties the school record for most doubles in a game, according to Tech Athletics.
With the win, the Red Raiders capture their first Big 12 win of the season after being swept by Oklahoma State University a week prior.
Junior Kendall Fritz made her 19th start of the season, but was later pulled in the third inning after giving up three home runs in five batters faced. She finished the game allowing five hits and four runs while striking out two batters in 2.2 innings.
Freshman Erna Carlin relieved Fritz in the third inning and would not allow a run until the fifth inning, where she gave up a bases-clearing double that scored three runs. Before the bases clearing double, Carlin walked a batter, allowed a hit and hit a batte. Up until the fifth, Carlin gave up one hit and struck out two batters. Carlin was credited the win and gave up six hits and five runs.
Senior Morgan Hornback replaced Carlin and would finish the game for the Red Raiders. Hornback made her 12th appearance of the season, and finished allowing no hits in 1.2 innings.
With the help from Orrick’s day at the plate, the Red Raiders scored 12 runs in their victory, the most they had scored in a game since playing Southern University in early March where they scored 13.
Outside of Orrick, senior Peyton Blythe got in on the action with two singles and a team-high three RBIs against the Jayhawks. Blythe is batting .286 with 10 RBIs, according to Tech Athletics.
Sophomore Arriana Villa also had two hits in the game, batting in two runners in her five at bats. Her first RBI came in the second inning after she singled to center, scoring Blythe. Her second RBI came in the sixth after a fielder's choice scored with the bases loaded.
Friday’s matchup marks the highest scoring game between the two teams. Saturday’s game is at 2 p.m. and will be played at Rocky Johnson Field in Lubbock. The game will also be streamed on ESPN+.
