Texas Tech men's golf head coach Greg Sands has signed a seven-year contract extension to remain with the program, Tech Athletics announced Thursday. The extension would run through the 2029-30 season and totals $2.8 million in value.
Since his hiring in 2001, Sands has built up a program that perennially competes near the top in both Big 12 play and nationally. Under his leadership, the Red Raiders have competed in 19 straight NCAA Regionals, including a top-eight appearance a year ago.
Sands has also overseen the development of senior Ludvig Aberg, who currently sits at No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings after claiming the Ben Hogan Award in May.
Highlighted by a team championship at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament Oct. 19, Sands and Aberg lead a Tech group that ranks third in Golfstat national rankings following the fall season.
