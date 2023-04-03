Nate Floyd graduated from A&M Consolidated High School as a highly-touted multi-sport athlete that thrived on both sides of the football field.
Texas Tech’s staff has certainly taken advantage of that flexibility, as the sophomore has filled multiple roles and positions during his three years in Lubbock, ranging from offense to defense with a brief stint as scout team quarterback in between.
“I've been a big guy on just trying to help our team reach our goals,” Floyd said last Tuesday.
Floyd’s talents were used on defense and special teams as a redshirt freshman, though he only recorded three total tackles in 11 games. Floyd was moved to offense as a sophomore, where he was used sparsely on the field and was primarily subjected to a scout team role.
On scout, Floyd assumed the responsibility of replicating mobile Big 12 quarterbacks throughout the season. While his time as a gunslinger was brief, Floyd saw an opportunity to refine his defensive ability in the position.
“A safety is kind of the quarterback of the defense. So me being a scout team quarterback, I’m reading everything. I’m looking out and going through keys, seeing what our first-team defense was seeing out of the quarterbacks we were going against that week,” Floyd said. “Now I'm just taking it all in and moving forward from there.”
Multiple departures in Tech’s secondary gave Floyd a bigger role in the team’s preparation for the TaxAct Texas Bowl. The opportunity allowed the College Station native to return to defensive back, where he earned scout-team reps in the weeks preceding the Red Raiders’ clash with Ole Miss.
It was following this period in late December that head coach Joey McGuire communicated with Floyd his intentions to bring him back to the defensive side of the ball, where Floyd said he’s most comfortable.
“After the bowl game, coach McGuire gave me a call and was just like, ‘Hey, we're gonna we're gonna go ahead and move you back and just be ready to come and help on the defensive side’,” Floyd said.
Now in his second spring as a defensive back, Floyd is getting more looks in what he calls his “dominant position.” Defensive backs coach Marcel Yates said he’s one of the athletes benefiting most from injuries and vacancies at the position.
“He's a guy that's learning the system. He went through spring ball last year but he moved to offense so he doesn't know the system quite as well as those other guys who played it,” Yates said after last Tuesday's practice. “He has stuff to pick up on. He's doing a good job. He's working hard.”
Floyd is looking to carve out a role amongst a veteran Tech secondary, which returns three super-seniors in Rayshad Williams, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and second-team All Big 12 honoree Malik Dunlap. Williams said he’s been impressed with Floyd through the opening weeks of spring football.
“He fits in well, Nate can play all positions. When I first got here, he was on defense so just him coming back and getting more accustomed,” Williams said. “He's been looking good. He’s learning the defense more (and) you could tell he actually wanted to play defense. He’s enjoying it.”
As far as Floyd is concerned, however, it doesn’t matter where McGuire, Yates or defensive coordinator Tim Deruyter play him. As long as he’s on the field, playing a significant role in the Red Raiders’ pursuit of a Big 12 championship, Floyd is open to fill any vacancy.
“A goal for me next season is to (make) an appearance on the field … we all want to make it to the league and I know I ain't getting looked at if I'm not on the offensive or defensive side,” Floyd said. “Hopefully I can make an appearance (and) be a big enough help for the team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.