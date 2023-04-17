Texas Tech men’s golf senior Ludvig Aberg was named as a finalist for the Ben Hogan Award, PNC Bank announced Monday. Aberg took home the award last year and is currently the No. 1 amateur in the world according to Golf Ranking.
2023 Masters Champion John Rahm is currently the only player who was awarded the Ben Hogan Award twice in the award's 33-year history, though Aberg has taken the first step in joining him with the semifinalist recognition.
The senior has been an essential piece for the Red Raiders, participating in all four events during the spring. In his senior season, Aberg has led the Red Raiders to a runner-up finish in the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invite and assisted Tech to a Big 12 Match Play title over Oklahoma in October.
The 10 other candidates for the award include Sam Bennett (Texas A&M), Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Illinois), David Ford (North Carolina), Nick Gabrelcik (North Flordia) Austin Greaser (North Carolina), Christo Lamprecht (Georgia Tech), William Mouw (Pepperdine), Gordon Sargent (Vanderbilt) and Michael Thorbjornsen (Stanford).
Aberg will battle to hold his individual title in the Big 12 Championship next week at Praire Dunes Golf Club in Hutchinson, Kansas.
