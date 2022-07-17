Jung swings to hit the incoming ball

Sophomore second baseman Jace Jung takes a swing during the game against Abilene Christian University at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park on April 26, 2022.

Texas Tech second baseman Jace Jung was selected by the Detroit Tigers with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Jung became the sixth collegiate player drafted, and the first from the Big 12.

Jung scores for Tech

No. 2 Jace Jung, a sophomore infielder, scores for Tech against Georgia Southern in the NCAA Regional Tournament at J.I Clements Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia June 5, 2022.

With the selection, Jung becomes the fourth Red Raider to be selected in the first round and the first since his brother Josh, who was selected with the eighth overall pick in by the Texas Rangers in 2019.

Jung led the Red Raiders in many offensive categories in 2022, including runs (68), OPS (1.093) and walks (59). He finished the year tied with senior shortstop Kurt Wilson for the team-high in home runs with 14.

Jung hitting a walk-off to win the game

Jace Jung, Sophomore Infielder, hits a walk-off to win the last game of the series against Kansas State University at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park on April 10, 2022.

Should Jung decide to sign his professional contract with the Tigers, he leaves Tech with 39 career home runs to go along with 147 RBIs, according to Tech Athletics.

