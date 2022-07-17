Texas Tech second baseman Jace Jung was selected by the Detroit Tigers with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Jung became the sixth collegiate player drafted, and the first from the Big 12.
With the selection, Jung becomes the fourth Red Raider to be selected in the first round and the first since his brother Josh, who was selected with the eighth overall pick in by the Texas Rangers in 2019.
Jung led the Red Raiders in many offensive categories in 2022, including runs (68), OPS (1.093) and walks (59). He finished the year tied with senior shortstop Kurt Wilson for the team-high in home runs with 14.
Should Jung decide to sign his professional contract with the Tigers, he leaves Tech with 39 career home runs to go along with 147 RBIs, according to Tech Athletics.
