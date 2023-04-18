It took five seasons, but Texas Tech men's tennis' Franco Ribero finally claimed his first Big 12 Player of the Week. The conference announced its final weekly men's tennis awards of the season Tuesday, with Ribero joining junior Olle Wallin as Red Raiders to be named Big 12 Player of the Week this season.
Wallin and Ribero are the first Tech duo since 2021 to be named Big 12 Player of the Week in the same season, according to Tech Athletics.
Ribero went undefeated on the week and was a catalyst for the Red Raiders' wins over No. 44 Oklahoma State and No. 34 Oklahoma Friday and Saturday, respectively. He, alongside doubles partner Piotr Pawlak, controlled both doubles matches, while Ribero's performance against the Cowboys was highlighted by a 6-1, 6-2 victory over No. 78 Isaac Becroft.
Over the course of his final collegiate season, Ribero is tied for second on Tech with 12 singles wins and tied for first with 13 wins in doubles play.
Ribero and the Red Raiders begin postseason play Friday at 9 a.m., when they kick off the Big 12 Tournament against No. 47 Oklahoma State in Lawrence, Kansas.
